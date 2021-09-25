John Legend Gets Overshadowed By Ariana Grande In Recent The Voice Stint

Ariana Grande is settling into her new role on The Voice nicely, and she isn’t afraid to show a little attitude. In Monday’s premiere, Grande faced off against fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend for Katie Rae Mortimer, a stay-at-home mom who broke out a stunning rendition of Maren Morris’ “The Bones.”

Mortimer was quickly seen as one to steal, and while Clarkson tried to pull the Mom Card and get the aspiring singer on her side, Grande made her pitch. “I know that you and Kelly have a baby, but I will have a baby for you to be on my team,” the “Sweetness” singer joked. “I’m kidding.”

Legend also made his appeal to Mortimer, but for that, Grande whipped out her button that played her song “Thank U, Next” through the studio. Clarkson clearly liked Grande’s methods and Legend said that he was proud to see the couch’s ruthless ways. Mortimer became the first member to join Team Ariana thanks to her ambition.

Grande opened up about her experiences in the singing competition so far in a recent interview with Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Grande loves her singing competition experience, but she admitted that some rules can be difficult to follow. “I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” the “positions” singer said.

“It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing. It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting.”

“I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time,” Grande explained, saying that she hadn’t really listened to the producers’ rules. “I’ve broken every rule in my contract,” Grande admitted. “I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.'” Clarkson also pointed out that Grande was constantly “sending stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana.

Clarkson told Grande that she hoped that her time on The Voice would allow audiences to see an often unseen side of the pop star. “Backstage, I have to have my eye makeup redone,” Clarkson stated. “Like, she’s hysterical. She’s so funny. Very quick-witted. I didn’t know this about you.”