Ronan Keating’s wife shares update after son’s hospital dash left them ‘worried sick’

Ronan Keating’s wife Storm has posted an update for fans after their four-year-old son was rushed into hospital.

The 39-year-old said she and her husband were “worried sick” after son Cooper spent 48 hours in Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

The snap showed the young boy resting up in his hospital bed, reports the Mirror.

Storm captioned the post on Instagram: “48hrs we are happy to see the back of.

“Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well wishes – they worked (!) Our little man is now on the mend. He’s also on his way home.

“Huge thanks to all the wonderful staff @chelwestft who were simply amazing. This mummy is exploding with joy and relief to be bringing @cooper_keating home with daddy.”







(Image: Instagram)



Ronan and Storm have not yet shared the reason why Cooper was in hospital but on Thursday Ronan posted concerning photos of Cooper hooked up to an oxygen mask.

Jamie Rednapp commented at the time, alongside a red-heart emoji: “Hope all ok mate.”

The Boyzone singer has since shared a snap of Cooper sitting up in his hospital bed, watching cartoons, indicating that he must be on the mend.

In the caption of his photos, he also thanked staff at Chelsea Hospital and Westminster Hospital.

He wrote: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store. This little guy is an absolute Trooper.







(Image: Instagram)



“I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride. I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”

This isn’t the only medical emergency that the family has had to deal with in recent months.

Storm is currently in a year-long rehab program after undergoing emergency spinal surgery in June. Cauda Equina Syndrome was her diagnosis. This is a rare condition in which the nerves of her lower back are compressed.

She was also admitted to hospital last year but she was discharged on a lighter note. In March 2020, the couple welcomed their second child, Coco.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the globe from the Central Recorder, sign up for our newsletter by clicking here.