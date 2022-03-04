Joe Biden Bans Forced Arbitration in Sexual Harassment Cases

Joe Biden signed legislation prohibiting companies from forcing arbitration in claims of harassment and sexual assault.

Biden gave the bill’s pen to Gretchen Carlson (former Fox News host), who was one the key champions of it. Carlson spoke at the White House ceremony.

Carlson’s 2016 sexual harassment lawsuit led to the downfall of Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

She stated that she “could never have imagined”After filing the lawsuit “this day of real change could actually come.”

The Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act gives employees a choice of going to court to pursue sexual misconduct claims or through arbitration. Companies routinely include forced arbitration clauses to their contracts. Private proceedings are held to resolve disputes, and often the terms keep the decisions confidential.

Carlson stated that she believed the law would prevail. “have a dual effect.”

“It’s going to help companies get on the right side of history and be more transparent, but I believe that it is also going to stop the bad behavior, because now everyone will know that women’s voices can be heard,”She spoke.

Biden made the comments that he wanted to see forced arbitration clauses outlawed for all types employment disputes. This topic is currently being addressed by Congress.

Carlson had an arbitration clause in the contract. However, Carlson was not able to use it. NPR interviewed her last month, her lawyer “strategically came up with the plan to sue Roger Ailes personally instead of Fox News as an entity to try to circumvent the arbitration clause and at least make my case public.”

Ailes was fired as Fox News’ CEO after Carlson filed her suit. Two months later, Fox News settled Carlson’s claim, reportedly for $20 million, and the network’s parent 21st Century Fox issued an apology. Ailes died in the same year.