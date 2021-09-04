JLS Reunion Tour Turns Out To Be Their Greatest Fear!

Aston, Oritsé, Marvin, and JB unleashed their new single on Friday and are set to hit the road next month – eight years after they last released an album together1w2`

JLS are back with new music and a tour around the corner – but while they are looking forward to sharing new tracks with fans again, they are not looking forward to sharing drinks together after gigs.

The boy band – consisting of 33-year-old Aston Merrygold, 34-year-old Oritsé Williams, 36-year-old Marvin Humes, and JB Gill – reemerged from retirement on Friday to release a new single.

The lads thrilled fans in February last year when they announced they would be hitting the road and releasing new music – only for plans to be delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now the group is ready for the road – but just not drinks on the rocks as the boys aren’t used to Marvin’s free pouring measures.

Talking to The SunJB, 34 years old explained: “Have you seen Marvin’s tour measures that he pours? He’ll pour us all doubles and there will be barely any Coke with them.”

He continued to explain why the fans should be excited for their new music, JLS 2.0, which is due for release in December.

JB said: “It is classic JLS. We’re obviously a bit uglier and a bit older but it is JLS.

“We have experimented as much as we can. We have the right balance and influence of old and new.”

The boys have already released the lead single from the album – with a song called Eternal Love, which was written by Ed Sheeran and includes a reference to one of their earliest songs. (*)Marvin explained: “We first met Ed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 backstage, and we’ve seen him out on the road.

Ed Sheeran penned JLS’s comeback single, Eternal Love

“We always said we wanted to work with him. So when we got serious, we got in touch with Steve [Mac, a producer] and Ed, and asked them to do something for us.

“When you listen to Eternal Love, there is a line that says, ‘Forever and a day,’ which is a nod to Everybody In Love, so this was specifically written for us. We were over the moon when we heard it. It is the perfect JLS record.”

The Beat Again Tour will see them on the road in May. It will stop at various locations across the UK, including Belfast and Cardiff, Glasgow, London, and Newcastle.

The group rose to fame in 2008 as contestants on series five of The X Factor – which they finished in second place behind winner Alexandra Burke.

JLS rose to fame on The X Factor in 2008 – and are coming out of retirement after splitting in 2013