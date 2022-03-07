Jim Bob Duggar Said After Josh Duggar’s Molestation Report Was Presented At The Pre-Trial Hearing

One month from now, Josh Duggar’s fate will likely be known, as the former reality star is set to be Sentenced April 5 After being found guilty On two counts of child pornography possession and receiving. Duggar was in court awaiting his trial after his April 2021 arrest. Meanwhile, his sisters were fighting for the release of a Report previously sealed According to which molestation accusations were made against their brother. Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, was asked about that report during his son’s pre-trial hearing, and we now know how he addressed the situation to the court in November 2021.

In Touch used the Freedom of Information Act in 2015 to obtain records concerning four of the Duggar sisters, Jill Duggar Dillard and Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, who, as minors, shared claims about Josh Duggar’s molestation. The family’s reality television show was born from the release of these reports. 19 Kids and CountingThe report was deemed unsealed and the sisters Duggar filed a lawsuit against the Duggars in 2017. After a lengthy court battle, the sisters won. Judge dismissed their case February 10

According to transcripts unsealed by, Jim Bob Duggar was interrogated about the molestation report Josh received at Josh’s pre-trial hearing. Central Recorder . Jim Bob responded to Carly Marshall’s question about the home where Josh Duggar lived, but Marshall interrupted him twice to ask his opinion.

Johnson Road. I’d like to say, too, that, you know, this was a… something for a young man to come forward… This is a juvenile… It was a juvenile record that was sealed.

Carly Marshall said that he told the Duggar patriarch of the time to just answer the questions. However, it seemed clear he didn’t agree with the information obtained by In Touch being used at all because the records had been sealed. He repeated his argument:

Right. But you’re taking into consideration this was a sealed case that was expunged by Judge Zimmerman, right?

Jim Bob Duggar was told by the judge that if there were any objections, his lawyer would make it. He was also instructed to answer all questions. According to the famous father, Josh Duggar visited him twice in regard to “inappropriate touching,”His son claimed that he had touched four victims. “when they were sleeping on the breast over their clothes.”

The older Duggar said he didn’t remember his son telling him that he’d touched the victims’ vaginal areas, which prompted Carly Marshall to show The failure politician To refresh his memory, he used the In Touch article’s police report. He said that he wouldn’t read aloud any of the paragraphs in the police report. “I’m not going to do that”Jim Bob replied:

The police report was not written by me. I don’t know what all was put in that. I don’t know who put… you know, I don’t know what the investigator. They will need to be brought in so you can ask them. It was a very difficult time in our family’s life. The Child Safety Center assured us that all information would be kept private when we visited them. And for you guys to use a tabloid to bring it back up, it’s very unprofessional.

The unsealing of the 2015 molestation document was the subject of a four-year-long court battle for four of the Duggar sisters and, upon the lawsuit’s recent dismissal, Jill Duggar Dillard had some strong words to convey her disappointment with the ruling:

The impact of the justice process on victims, particularly child sex victims should not be overlooked. They should be treated as collateral damage. Victims must be supported and protected. The end does not justify the means. Victims have been bullied, shamed and blamed for too long. So why is it that perpetrators are still encouraged while victims are punished?

Jill Duggar had left the family’s show Counting On before it was canceled in the aftermath of Josh Duggar’s arrest and admitted that she had She distanced herself form some members She is a proud member of a large family.