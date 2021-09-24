Jeremy Vuolo Impressed By Wife Jinger Duggar Vuolo In Tank Top And Shorts!

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo recently shared a new photo of his wife Jinger Duggar. In the snap, he’s obviously gawking at her as she works out in a tank top and shorts.

Lately, Jinger has been showing off her body in more revealing clothing than she’s worn before. Fans are surprised to see that the Duggar daughter has ditched her family’s strict beliefs and is now dressing how she wants to.

Jinger also started exercising, something she frequently posts on social media. Someone was watching her at her latest workout. Her fitness routine was clearly a hit with her audience.

Jeremy Vuolo shows off his wife Jinger’s body.

Jeremy shared a picture of Jinger exercising on his Instagram stories. The snap shows Jinger in a tank top, shorts, and tennis shoes while she holds two dumbbells. Felicity, Jinger’s three-year-old daughter, probably placed a koala doll in front of her. It looks like she was working out in the couple’s Los Angeles home.

In the caption of his post, Jeremy writes, “Mr. Koala & I are very impressed.” He also tagged Jinger in the post.

Later, Jinger posted the photo to her Instagram stories and laughed at it. She also said, “Thanks, guys!”

Jinger Vuolo reveals her fitness progress.

Jinger shared her progress in her workouts via an Instagram post. The Duggar child is seen standing near her Los Angeles house in a red tee-shirt and shorts. Her hair is up in a ponytail and she’s not wearing any makeup, so it looks like she’s heading out for a run or just finished. She simply wrote, “Happy Wednesday” as she smiled for the camera.

In the comments section of Jinger’s post, fans are cheering her on. They think she looks great, and they’re glad she’s taking care of herself. The new photo has received a lot of comments from fans about her happiness and health. Some people are worried that she is working out too hard or eating insufficiently.