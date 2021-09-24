Jurgen Klopp and management busy deciding on the 4 Liverpool Players running out of Contract

Liverpool has four players that are out of contract at the end of th season, and Jurgen Klopp and his management will be trying to work out who they will want to stay on past 2022.

Liverpool is currently unbeaten in the Premier League after five games, winning four times and drawing once, as they look to claim back the title from Manchester City.

Reds were relatively quiet this summer and decided to focus on renewing the contracts for key players. Ibrahima Konate, RB Leipzig, was the only new signing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, Fabinho Alisson Becker, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabinho all signed new contracts at Anfield. Talks with Mohamed Salah continue.

The other two members of Klopp’s lethal strike force, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are now in the final two years of their contracts.

However, some players are now in the final 12 months of their contracts. So, is it necessary to renew them?

Divock Origi

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will need to decide whether he wants Divock Origi to stay.

Belgian striker Divock Origi has barely been seen in recent months due to the good form of Firmino and Diogo Jota, but he may well still be a useful asset to keep at Anfield.

He is expected to play a key role in January as Salah and Mane leave for the African Cup of Nations. Therefore, a contract extension may be possible.

Origi has been a key player in cup competitions and can help the front three stays rested for important league games.

Although Origi may not be content to be a substitute, it is possible that he will reject a deal and play regular first-team soccer elsewhere.

James Milner

One of the fittest players in the Premier League, James Milner, is now in the final year of his contract at Liverpool having joined the club in 2015.

Klopp has found the versatile midfielder a valuable asset in recent seasons, despite his injuries.

He is an ex-England international player with a lot of experience and will be a key member of the dressing room.

A short-term contract could be in his best interest, given the fact that Georginio Wijnaldum has left and the limited transfer budget Klopp still has.

Lorius Karius

Earlier this month it was revealed by The Athletic that Lorius Karius refused the opportunity to leave Liverpool for the Swiss side, Basel – because he wanted to continue being paid his big-money wages.

However, in 2022, these payments are likely to end for the German shot-stopper.

The 28-year-old was nothing special during his time at the club. He also had a disappointing experience on loan at Union Berlin and Besiktas.

Karius’ time at Merseyside will most probably be over next summer and he will have to cope with reduced wages at a lesser side.

Adrian

At 34-years-old, Adrian is coming into the final few years of his career. Adrian will now have to choose whether he wants to remain at Liverpool or move on to a more competitive club.

The Spaniard appeared in three games last season but appears to be falling behind Caoimhin Kelleher.

Klopp will need to go to the academy to find a goalkeeper for the pair above Alisson and Adrian. He may decide to keep Adrian at the club for an additional season.

Knowing Liverpool’s luck with injuries over the past year, they will want to be prepared for all circumstances and so keeping a Premier League-proven goalkeeper on the books will be well considered, especially if a goalkeeper isn’t on next season’s shopping list or Karius does leave.

