Jeremy Kyle Opens About How His Wife Helped Him Through The Darkest Hours

After a guest’s death just days after recording an episode, The Jeremy Kyle Show was canceled in 2019. Jeremy Kyle was once the most-watched person on television. After guest Steve Dymond’s death, the popular talk show was abruptly canceled.

Jeremy, 56 years old, claims he has struggled with anxiety since childhood and has had to use medication to treat the condition. But he’s spoken out about how his fiancée Victoria has been a huge support and helped “pull him back from the brink”Even during his lowest hours.

The bold presenter has openly admitted how the “love of his life” helped him through the trauma as she held onto his hand. The father of five told The Sun, “I could not have done it without her — she’s just been so ­balanced and grounded and supportive. She’s not from that TV world and her advice has really helped me find perspective.”

He confessed that his partner, whom he started dating in 2017, has seen him at both his best and his worst. She also admitted that he is a very lucky man and that she would like to marry him.

The pair met years before when Victoria worked as a star’s babysitter. They got engaged in 2018. However, they had to cancel their wedding multiple times due to the Covid pandemic.

The star continued to shine: “I truly can’t wait to see her smiling in that dress — and for us to move forward.” Jeremy Kyle broke his silence to reveal that he’s been fighting depression since the guest’s suicide.

MPs were asked about the aftercare given to guests on the show. Jeremy said that although he knew his critics would say he ‘got a little of his own medicine’ after seeing his show cancel, it actually pushed Jeremy over the edge after a series of other problems.

Jeremy stated that he would address Steve’s passing. “when the time is right”. Jeremy’s first setback was in 2013 when the American version of his show was canceled. After being diagnosed with cancer, he went through a public separation and lost his mother before his UK job was terminated.

He says it may be true, but he doesn’t know much about the disaster. He is determined that it will succeed from the beginning. “My show will have real people at its heart, and I want to make sure our listeners feel ­listened to themselves”, he stated.