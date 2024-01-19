Jeremy Allen White’s Nod to Rosalía’s Ex Rauw Alejandro Leaves Fans Speculating

Is Jeremy Allen White Dating Rosalía? Fans Speculate After Red Carpet Look

Jeremy Allen White’s Subtle Nod to Rumored Romance with Rosalía

The Bear star made headlines when he appeared at the 2024 Critic’s Choice Awards on Jan. 14, sporting a black pinstriped suit accessorized with a very special item: an $875 Tiffany & Co. Amapola Brooch.

The Rosalía Rose Connection

This particular piece of jewelry is the same one that Rosalía’s ex, Rauw Alejandro, donned when he walked the 23rd annual Latin Grammys red carpet with her in Nov. 2022. Commenters on social media affectionately nicknamed the brooch the “Rosalía Rose.”

Jeremy Allen White: The New Love Interest?

Now, with Jeremy seemingly twinning with Rauw, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the budding romance.

Fan Reactions

One user commented, “The fact that Rosalía makes her boyfriends wear that rose is kinda slay,” while another Twitter user was pleasantly surprised by Jeremy’s choice to sport the Rosalía rose, saying, “Jeremy Allen wearing the Rosalía rose on the red carpet is BDE and I didn’t get it before, but now… I see it girl.”