Jeopardy Season 38 Hosts for Rest of Current Season Reportedly Revealed!

Jeopardy! has announced its hosts for the remainder of the season. According to TMZ, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over the hosting duties after Mike Richards exited the show. Sony productions sources told TMZ that the show is going to have two hosts for at least for the rest of the season with Bialik hosting more than half of the episodes and Jennings shooting a few week’s worths of episodes.

Executives are still trying to find a permanent, full-time host for next season. They have not yet made a decision. TMZ says Bialik seems to be the frontrunner to be the permanent host. This is a developing story.