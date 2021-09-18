Royal Expert Claims William And Kate Are Anxious Over Meghan And Harry’s Next Steps

By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesViral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have undoubtedly made some power moves, from their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to Harry’s upcoming memoir. And now, a royal expert believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton are “in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest” (per the Mirror). OK! that William and Kate “will feel anxious over the [Time magazine] cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them,” according to the Mirror. He went on to say that “William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry’s tell-all warts and all memoir that’s gonna hit the shelves sometime next year.” The main reason? William and Kate “have no control over the narrative.”

It has long been assumed that William and Kate are worried about what Harry and Meghan will do next. According to Us Weekly, the royal family is “nervous” about Harry’s memoir, in particular. “The royal family is shaken up about the book,” A source confirmed to the outlet that William and Prince Charles are in fact together. “particularly concerned about what Harry will reveal.”

