Jeopardy Champion Amy Schneider Explains Why She Wears a Pearl Necklace on The Show

Current Jeopardy!Amy Schneider is a rising star. The Ohio native is currently on a 33-game winning streak. She also recently became first woman on the show’s $1 million mark. Schneider is a popular competitor and fans have probably noticed her wearing a particular accessory. Recently, the engineering manager shared the sweet reason that Schneider wears the pearl pendant on the show.

Amy Schneider spoke to USA TODAY and said the jewelry she’s been seen wearing on Jeopardy!It was a gift she received from Genevieve, her girlfriend, on their first birthday as a couple. Genevieve told Schneider. “Every lady should have a string of pearls.”Schneider stated that she wore the pearl pendant for the first taping, and that it was a nice reminder of Genevieve to have with her throughout the competition.

This was the first time we had spent any significant time apart since she started dating me. It was a comforting reminder that she was always there waiting for me.

It’s so sweet! With the contestants filming multiple episodes per day and having to stay on the top of their mental game the whole time, I’d imagine the Jeopardy!The atmosphere can be very stressful. Amy Schneider — who is Jeopardy!’s first out transgender champion — being able to keep the gift from her girlfriend to remind her of the support she has back home must be so comforting.

Amy Schneider left Ohio for On Jeopardy!, she and Genevieve may have known it would be their first time apart, but there’s no way they could have expected she’d soon be knocking on the door of second-place all-time for consecutive games won. At 33 wins, Schneider recently passed 2019 champion James Holzhauer’s 32. Matt Amodio’s standing is in trouble, as well, as he won 38 games before being unseated. Schneider has much to do before reaching the Finals. all-time recordCurrent Jeopardy!Ken Jennings, host, has won 78 consecutive games.

Amy Schneider’s $1,111,800 in regular-season winnings is good for fourth-place all-time behind fellow Jeopardy!Legends Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer, along with Ken Jennings. The fact that Schneider’s impressive streak so closely followed Amodio’s (along with Jonathan Fisher, who unseated Amodio and went on his own 11-game run) has caused fans — and the higher-ups behind the scenes of Jeopardy! — to question if there’s a reason for all the recent success. While fans wondered if the clues were getting easier, executive producer Michael Davies assured viewers it’s not that, and the writers have continued to expand the diversity of the material contestants are expected to know.

Whatever the reasons, Amy Schneider should just keep doing what she’s doing, because it’s working, and if the pearl necklace from her girlfriend makes her feel connected to home enough to keep powering through, all the better. Look in your local listings for when it is. Jeopardy! airs in your market if you’d like to see Schneider in action, and take a look at our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are coming soon.