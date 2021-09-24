Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to elope in secret? One report says the Gigli stars want to skip the wedding altogether and just tie the knot as soon as possible. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Lopez’s Courthouse Wedding

According to Who, Affleck and Lopez are having the time of their life. They’ve gallivanted from the Venice Film Festival to the Met Gala, always looking enchanted with one another. It looks like they’re ready to take the next step. An insider at OK! says, “It isn’t a question of if they will get married by rather when.”

Affleck’s kids and Lopez’s kids are mingling about in an effort to get to know each other. Engagement rumors kicked into overdrive when Affleck was spotted shopping for rings at Tiffany’s, though that was later revealed to be a scavenger hunt. For their actual ceremony, the two are probably going to skip a lavish wedding entirely, with an Us Weekly source saying they are “considering eloping.” The insider concludes, “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time.”

It’s A Strange Story

Some of this article is dead-on accurate because some of it is pulled from reputable sources. Their children are true and Lopez and Affleck seem to be very in love with each other. Although they are not exactly known for their impulsive marriage plans, the couple seems to be able to commit to each other.

The best and worst of Who is on display in this story. Unlike most other tabloids, it resists simply putting words in the mouths of so-called “sources.” Instead, it doggedly cites other publications. The problem is it treats outlets like OK! with as much respect as People and E! News. This makes the claim that eloping is an ultimate act of love seem more authoritative than it really is.

This story echoes, but it’s just a stitched-up version of other claims. Gossip Cop already debunked Tiffany’s anecdote when it happened, and since it’s false, it shouldn’t be brought up in this story as evidence. As for the OK! According to the OK! It recently alleged that Rodriguez was bad-mouthing Affleck, but he’s kept a tight lip. These reports are completely false.

But Will They Elope?

This eloping anecdote comes in the wake of another conspicuously unmentioned Us Weekly story. Affleck and Lopez had promised they would elope. However, the story claimed that they were not rushing to marry but were too focused on preparing a prenup. The changing narrative doesn’t bode well for Us Weekly’s authority. Bearing all of this in mind, it’s hard to believe this eloping story.