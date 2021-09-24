GMB’s Richard Arnold takes ‘rude’ swipe at Kate Garraway as he compares her to Chewits

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has opted for a sensational outfit on the ITV programme this morning as she stunned in the bright ensemble, but Richard Arnold didn’t quite think so.

Richard had been chatting to Pip Thomasson from 6am until 6:30am while they were getting ready to welcome Kate and Ben Shephard onto set.

After giving an update on the latest entertainment news, Richard said: “I’ll hand it over to Kate now who looks like a bag of Chewits.”

In the background, someone could be heard laughing loudly, before Pip took it back and said: “He is so rude!

Alex briefly appeared on the show before Kate joined the screen at 6:30, looking incredibly content with her outfit as she flashed a smile while she appeared back on screen.

Kate looked vibrant and cheerful in a brightly colored top featuring pink, blue, and green swirls, among other colours.

Kate finished the look with a swipe of lipgloss as she dropped jaws on the TV and owned the brutal comments from Richard.

Welcoming her on the screen, Ben said: “Well, as Richard said, you look like a packet of Chewits!”

Kate chirped: “I look like a packet of Chewits. I desperately try to bring joy even if just with my outfits.”

Kate reaffirmed to the camera that her trousers are purple, adding: “That’s why the Chewits comment were made.”

The host then turned to Ben and said: “You’re not saying something that will make me upset so at least we have something to smile about,” which Kate added was few and far between given the current climate.

The hosts were discussing the lack of various products such as petrol and pumpkins. Kate, however, was happy to bring some optimism with her gorgeous outfit.

