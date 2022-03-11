Jeffrey Smith, D.C. Police Officer, Suicide, Responding to Capitol Riot. He Ruled a Line of Duty Death

Jeffrey Smith, D.C.’s police officer, died in line of duty after he took his own life days after Jan. 6. Smith was working at the U.S. Capitol the day of insurrection and sustained an injury while on duty.

“Officer Smith sustained a personal injury on January 6, 2021, while performing his duties and that his injury was the sole and direct cause of his death,” the D.C. Police and Firefighters’ Retirement and Relief Board said in a statement, according to NBC.

The decision by the D.C. Police and Firefighter’s Retirement and Relief Board comes following following a months-long battle by his widow, Erin Smith, who could now be eligible to receive an annuity equal to her late husband’s pay and benefits, her attorney said, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to, she could also be eligible to health benefits. CNN.

“She knows this is going to help so many future families,”CNN spoke with David P. Weber, attorney “Erin Smith calls for her husband to now be entitled to the ceremony and honor to which a fallen hero and his family is entitled.”

Smith died ninety-nine days after the Capitol assault. CNN reported that Smith had been hit in the head by the riots and was shot to death as he drove to work the first day following the attack. CNN also reported that Smith died nine days later.

Smith, a twelve-year veteran of the Metropolitan Police force was also one of four law enforcement officers who were killed by suicide in response to the Capitol Riots.