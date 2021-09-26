Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s son, has been charged with assault in Arizona.

The son of NBA icon Michael Jordan is in trouble. Jordan’s son Jeffrey, 32, is accused of assaulting an Arizona hospital staffer, per TMZ. The report notes that Jeffrey was being treated for an injury he sustained at Casa Amigos, an Arizona bar. He allegedly “fell and hit his head,” per local police. While at the bar, Jeffrey reportedly became combative with security who were attempting to escort him out of the bar so that he could receive medical attention for any injuries

Scottsdale PD was called to assist. At the time, they were in the area for an unrelated incident. Cops interviewed the bar staff and cites the incident as “medical in nature,” as opposed to criminal. Jeffrey was transported to an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Things took a turn for the worst when Jeffrey arrived at the hospital. He is accused of assaulting a hospital staffer while being treated for his injury. The report notes that he was charged with aggravated assault, which is a felony. Jeffrey’s team tells the outlet that following his fall at the bar, he became confused and disoriented. Initially, he was not arrested or charged with a crime. And during the morning of Sept. 25, he remained at the hospital.

Police say the hospital reports about the incident were sent to Maricopa County Prosecutors Office. They reviewed the case in order to determine whether charges are warranted.

Jeffrey is MJ’s eldest son. He stands at 6’1. Like his father, he’s also an athlete. He played college basketball at the University of Illinois. He later transferred to the University of Central Florida. He played 107 basketball games throughout his collegiate career, averaging about 2 points a game.

He was officially booked in Arizona on Sept. 5 for one count of aggravated assault of a healthcare professional. He has since been released from jail.