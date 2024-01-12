Jason Momoa’s First Outing with Kids After Divorce – Exclusive Photos Inside!

Jason Momoa Takes His Kids Out For The First Time Post Split With Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa recently made headlines when he was spotted spending quality time with his kids for the first time since his divorce from their mom, Lisa Bonet. Let’s dive in and take a look at the details of this family appearance.

Jason Momoa Makes a Public Appearance with His Children

Yesterday, “Aquaman” star, Jason Momoa, 44, was seen at the “Common Ground” screening with his children, Lola Lolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, marking the first sighting of Jason with his kids following the finalization of his divorce from Lisa Bonet. The family outing has garnered attention, especially since it comes in the wake of their high-profile separation.

The Family’s First Public Outing Post-Divorce

During the “Common Ground” screening, Lola sported a tan dress and a light beige coat, while her brother donned a white T-shirt, a black jacket, and black pants. Contrarily, Jason opted for a bright yellow cardigan and chinos, and he also posed for pictures with fellow actors Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, capturing some cherished moments in photographs.

Agreement on Joint Custody and Joint Public Outing

The public appearance was quite a sight since Jason and Lisa Bonet had undergone a divorce recently. The pair reportedly shared a joint statement announcing their split, reiterating that while they decided to go their separate ways, they still have a love for each other. However, to ensure a supportive and nurturing environment for their children, the former couple has agreed on joint custody, putting their kids’ well-being first.

Lisa and Jason’s Split and Respective Support of Their Family

In the days leading up to the family appearance at the “Common Ground” screening, Lisa had filed for divorce from Jason, marking a significant turn of events in their lives. Despite their separation, the pair has remained committed to supporting their family in every way. The exes have also agreed to split custody of their daughters, demonstrating their mutual willingness to prioritize their children’s happiness and well-being.

The Exes’ Long Journey and Parting Ways

Jason and Lisa’s journey as a couple dates back to a time before their marriage when they were first linked in 2005. The couple remained together for several years, eventually tying the knot and starting a family. However, as life unfolded and changes occurred, they made the mutual decision to part ways and move forward independently. This split is a testament to the complexities of relationships and the varying dynamics of families even after major changes such as divorce.