Jason Momoa had originally wanted to play a different superhero

After hearing that Jason Momoa would play Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe movie, Jason attended Walker Stalker CON in Atlanta. He gushed about his excitement, especially as an actor of color. “There’s not too many brown superheroes, so I’m really looking forward to representing the Polynesians, the natives,” Momoa stated during a 2014 panel. (via Comic Book). He said, “It’s cool to be a part of DC’s universe. I’m really excited to be with Warner Bros., and hopefully, everyone likes it. And Zack Snyder’s a genius.” Momoa believed that he auditioned for Batman, despite his enthusiasm.

“I think when I did the audition for ‘Batman,’ I didn’t play it like I was supposed to,” said Momoa (via Insider). “I just played it completely different and I think that’s what Zack liked.” ITV interviewed him separately in a separate interview “This Morning,” Momoa shared that Snyder had called him to audition in order for him to appear in the film. “knew” The role of Batman was already taken, and so the invite was declined. This is the “Game of Thrones” The star’s agent finally convinced him that he would audition. “Batman,” However, he later discovered that Snyder preferred him to portray Aquaman.