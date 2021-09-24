Jason Derulo reveals he SPLIT from baby mama Jena Frumes just days after she called him her ‘lover’ in glowing post

JASON Derulo announced he’s split from his baby mama Jena Frume, days after the couple were seen looking loved-up on a date.

The news was made public by Jason Derulo, 32, on Twitter. It happened just one day after Jena posted a glowing birthday message to Jena.

4 Jason Derulo has announced his sudden split from baby mama Jena Frumes

4 The couple looked happy as they celebrated their joint birthday in LA on Tuesday Image Credits: BackGrid

The Talk Dirty hitmaker wrote on Twitter: “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”

The couple welcomed a son, four-month-old Jason King, in May.

GUSHING BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE

Jena has now deleted her gushing birthday Instagram message which read: “Happy birthday @jasonderulo ! Blessed to share the same day of birth with my lover. You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever.”

She went on: “You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and your mini make me the happiest little girl in the entire world. I can’t wait for more memories to be made with you.

“I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”

They share the same birthday and were happy to be together on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

As they left Giorgio Baldi, Santa Monica, the couple was seen holding hands.

WHIRLWIND ROMANCE

Jason met New Jersey native Jena, 27, at a gym in 2020 and they announced they were expecting a baby together in March 2021.

The couple walked along the shore at sunset and posted a heartfelt video.

In the sweet clip, Jason kissed his mama’s belly.

He captioned his post: “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @slsbahamar.”

On May 18, Jena announced on her Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy on May 8. She posted several photos of herself in the hospital with her baby.

Jason had previously been with Jordin Sparks singer for three years. They ended their relationship in 2014.

SPLIT FROM JORDIN

His split with Jordin also came as a shock to fans as just weeks earlier he had presented her with 10,000 orange roses (her favorite color) for Valentine’s Day.

The singer later revealed more details about the brutal breakup in an interview, claiming that Jason ended things abruptly after a ‘small fight’.

American Idol winner, she said that Jason kissed her goodbye when she left for a trip the following day. He also told her that he loved her and never called her back again.

She claimed that Jason was taken from her home by a third party.

“I’ll never know what was true, what was not.” She spoke out about the split.

Jason was also six months with 50 Cent’s baby mama Daphne Joy in 2016.

4 The couple have a four-month-old son together

4 Jason abruptly split with girlfriend Jordin Sparks in 2014. Jordin said in an interview after that she’d ‘never understand’ the breakup Image Credits: Getty Images – Getty