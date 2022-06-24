Jason Blum’s The Black Phone Will Test Box Office for Original Horror

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

”We know IP horror works, but we don’t know if original horror is working well,“ the producer and Blumhouse founder says

Jason Blum and his studio Blumhouse have turned original (and low-budget) horror films like “Paranormal Activity” and “The Purge” into iconic franchises, but his newest film, “The Black Phone,” will be a test of whether his successful formula still works after the pandemic.

In an interview with , Blum discussed both the state of horror and the box office as a whole. While he is still optimistic about the future of the genre in which he has spent over two decades producing hits, he said that there’s still a lot to learn about what kinds of films will work at the post-COVID box office, and that shape how Blumhouse approaches the theatrical market moving forward.

Become a member to read more.

Latest News

Previous articleSuspicious Rumor Claims Jennifer Aniston Supposedly Abandoned Longtime Celebrity Friend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact