Jared Leto’s Dating History Explained

Since 2015, there have been rumors that Jared Leto is officially “off the market” after he was “spotted … twice in a week” with Russian model Valery Kaufman in New York, per People. It was a news report most people probably took with a pinch of salt given that the actor doesn’t exactly have a proven track record with long-term, monogamous relationships. This time around, the couple continued to be seen together for years to come, however.

In 2017, Just Jared reported that the actor and his “rumored girlfriend” had lunch together in New York, while the Daily Mail reported that the two were seen out and about wearing “bizarre outfits” together in the city — which, as everyone knows, is a celebrity love language. Sightings of the two hanging out together on and off continued straight through until 2020, when People reported that they were “closer than ever” after spending more time with each other.

A source alleged that the couple with a 22-year age gap “initially seemed to be friends” who “didn’t go on solo dates.” However, the two allegedly found romance since and have “been off and on now for a few years,” with Kaufman reportedly having met her rumored boyfriend’s beloved mom. As with so much of Leto’s dating history, little more is known about his relationship with the model. But based on the private star’s track history, that appears to be exactly how he likes it, too.