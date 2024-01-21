Japan’s Moon Rover Faces Critical Solar Power Glitch – Will it Survive the Lunar Mission?

Moon Rover in Peril: Will Japan’s SLIM Rover Survive?

A Moon rover is within hours of conking out tonight because of a solar power glitch. Yesterday, Japan became the fifth country to land one on the lunar surface after a three-day mission.

The SLIM Rover’s Critical Glitch

But the “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) stopped sending signals this afternoon. The craft – which achieved a “precision landing” of within 100 metres of its target – had been left crippled as its solar panels were not able to generate electricity. It means the SLIM’s batteries cannot be recharged and will run out by tomorrow night, cutting Japan’s first moon mission short. It is feared the rover may have its solar panels at the wrong angle.

Hope for Revival

But it could be revived next month as the sun’s direction alters. Space agency chief Hitoshi Kuninaka added: “It takes 30 days for the solar angle to change on the moon. So when the solar direction changes, and the light shines from a different direction, the light could end up hitting the solar cell.”

In conclusion, the SLIM rover’s fate hangs in the balance as Japan races against the clock to save their groundbreaking moon mission. Will the solar angle change in time to rescue the stranded rover before it runs out of power? The world watches and waits.