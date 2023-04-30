Jack Nicholson & Adele Flood Lakers Playoffs Once More

Los Angeles Lakers have made it back to the NBA Playoffs and celebrities such as Jack Nicholson or Adele are returning to Crypto.com Arena.

Spotting which celebrities are in attendance for live sporting events can be almost as entertaining as the games themselves (particularly if you’re not a sports fan), and no team has drawn quite as many famous attendees as Hollywood’s hometown ball club. Since the “showtime” era of the 1980s, actors, musicians and reality stars have treated Laker games like an informal, nationally-televised catwalk, sitting courtside at both the Forum and the arena formerly known as the Staples Center to watch some of the world’s best athletes square off.

The NBA’s LeBron James has been with the Lakers since 2018. But, the NBA playoffs where media coverage is highest and lights brightest are not a place for celebrities to be. Whether it be because of safety restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic or the Lakers simply not being good enough to make the playoffs, Crypto.com Arena hasn’t welcomed fans for postseason Lakers games in quite a while.

But this year, it’s different. Celebrities are flocking to the NBA playoffs in order to cheer on their favorite team, the Lakers. Covid restrictions are lifted.

Jack Nicholson returned to his regular courtside seat (even though he was without sunglasses) for Game 6 on Friday. Nicholson is a Lakers season ticket holder who has held his tickets since 1970.

Check out this compilation the NBA put together of some of the stars at Friday night’s game, including Larry David, “Red Hot Chili Peppers” bassist Flea, Adele (girlfriend of LeBron James’ longtime agent Rich Paul) and Dr. Dre, in addition to Nicholson.

Kim Kardashian and Prince Harry were among the other celebrities who attended Lakers home matches during the season. Jason Bateman was also there, as well as Will Arnett and Jason Bateman.

Jason Bateman & Will Arnett attend a basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies Round 1 Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers at https://t.co/6HHaVJc3Ku Arena in Los Angeles on April 28th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qx3NCzeAJO — celebs (@celebfashionnnn) 29 April 2023

On Friday the Lakers beat the Grizzlies in their series, advancing them to the Western Conference Semifinals. Crypto is a place where you never know who might show up.