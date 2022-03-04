Jack Harlow to Star on ‘White Men can’t Jump’

Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow will be making his acting debut in “Remake of” “White Men Can’t Jump”For 20th Century Studios.

Calmatic, music director for Calmatic, is going to direct the project. “Blackish”Doug Hall and Kenya Barris were the creators.

This book was released in 1992. “White Men Can’t Jump” starred Woody Harrelson as Billy Hoyle, a former college basketball star who wins bets against streetballers who think they can beat him because he’s white. When he meets Sidney (Wesley Snipes), another player who tricks Billy into spending a large sum of money, his hustle strategy changes. Sidney and Billy eventually form a close friendship after some encouragement from their partners. They enter 2-on-2 tournaments that are worth a lot of money.

According to DeadlineHarlow, who was the first to report the news, won the role after a screen test. He will be playing the role of Billy Hoyle. Harlow also has game as the musician demonstrated his basketball skills at the recent NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. Casting for the Sidney role is underway.

Barris will produce the remake via his Khalabo Ink Society banner along with Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin, former Carolina Panthers All-Pro lineman Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein, all of whom are producing through their company, Mortal Media.

Range Media Partners and Wasserman Music represent Harlow.