I’ve been a spray tan expert for 15 years – the clever hack to avoid ‘tiger bread’ legs

A TANNING pro has shared the ultimate hack to prevent ‘tiger bread’ streaks on your legs.

Jules Von Hep, who has been a tanning expert for 15 years, took to his social media account to share his secrets with people who have “strawberry legs”.

Expert tanning has revealed how to obtain the perfect tan

He told those who have strawberry legs to follow his instructions step by step

Jules claimed that his hacks could help prevent people from getting "tiger bread" legs

He opened up about it after receiving a comment, which read: “I’ve used a lot. I’m liking Bondi Sands at the minute, but I’m open to anything you suggest.

“I don’t think there’s any hope with my strawberry legs x”.

Jules replied: “How do you get the perfect tan on strawberry legs? Here’s how… But firstly, before we get into any application, I’m just going to say that it’s so important that you pick tan that is clean.

“That doesn’t have any parabens, loads of alcohol and also great quality DHA – that’s the ingredient that dyes your skin.

“What this means is that your tan will look good one day one, but it will also look good on day five. So you’re not going to get that tiger bread skin.

“Trust me babes, I’ve been a spray tanner for 15 years.”

His top tip was to use multiple layers of product.

Jules said he would first use the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter or two layers on “two consecutive days” to get the best results.

He continued: “If you suffer from strawberry legs, especially when your tan is developed, I recommend showering with cold water on the legs before you apply your tan.”

TikTok user, @julesvonhep says that once the tan was applied it should be covered with Isle of Paradise Express tanning lotion.

In the caption, he added: “Trust me when I say, good quality tan really does make a difference to your end result”.

Commenters flocked the comment section of his guide to give their feedback.

But first, one person couldn’t help but ask: “What are strawberry legs?” to which another replied: “If you don’t exfoliate before shaving and moisturise after you end up with all red dots on your skin from open pores and it’s called strawberry legs.”

Meanwhile another person said: “I can’t believe how much you’ve transformed my tanning routine. It actually looks SO good now.”

Another shared: “The cold water tip… GENIUS”.

While a third added: “Thank you!! I’ll definitely be buying these today and trying your method! I really appreciate it!” followed by a smiling emoji.

