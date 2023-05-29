ITV has made a major update to Loose women as part of today’s schedule shakeup.

LOOSE Women, the ITV series that has been a hit with viewers for years, was the subject of a major scheduling change today.

The ITV News was broadcast at 1:45 pm, following the ITV Loose Women show.

1 Ruth Langsford hosted Loose Women during the Bank Holiday on Monday, while her husband attacked their former colleague Phillip Schofield Rex

Ruth Langsford was the host of today’s panel. With extra time, people at home were hoping she would respond to her husband Eamonn’s tweet that slammed Phillip Schofield.

She failed to mention this and one of her viewers cried out: “Pet First Aid? Really? Seriously? Really? Ruth “To talk about the online posting her husband made today.”

One said, “Eamonn is going to get a grilling.” Ruth Get home!”

Eamonn was furious as he slammed Phillip Schofield for being “delusional”. He told him, “You have picked on the wrong individual”.

It was in response to the axed presenter breaking his silence about the alleged “toxic” behaviour at This Morning.

After it was reported that eight ITV stars complained about Phillip to top bosses in 2019, Phillip spoke out to defend the This Morning “family”.

He said the rumours came from people “with a grudge against” him.

Eamonn, however, has responded on Twitter by saying: “Schofield’s just released a delusional declaration.

“Like Holly he uploads it to Insta Stories, so that if anything goes wrong it is not recorded after 24 hours.

I’m reluctant give this liar more publicity, but if you believe

Eamonn had earlier blasted the TV presenter for “telling complete lies” about his affair with a teen colleague.

Meanwhile TV’s Dr Ranj sensationally claimed there is a culture of bullying at the ITV show, where he worked for ten years.

The host insisted that his departure from This Morning was a result of the concerns he raised with top management.