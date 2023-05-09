ITV Coronation Street Fans gobsmacked by Sarah Platt’s ‘even shorter’ skirt as her affair with Damon gets hotter

Sarah Platt fans are expressing their opinions about Sarah Platt’s length. She betrays Adam Barlow again Damon Hay, the bad boy.

Sarah, a married woman in Weatherfield who is married to Damon, has been unable to resist him since he arrived.

From the outset he made it clear his sole intention was to sleep with her and after weeks of wearing her down Sarah eventually fell for Damon’s cheeky charm and into his bed.

Sarah was consumed by guilt and tried to force Damon out of the way.

But last night’s episode saw things heat up again when Sarah found herself locked in the Bistro with Damon after going to check on him after hearing he’d taken a beating.

After sending all of the staff to their homes due to an oven that was broken, Damon took the chance and moved into the room for a kiss.

Swept up in the moment Sarah headed into the office with Damon, but when they hear a key in the lock it’s Nick, Leanne, Dee-Dee and Adam who walk in looking for Damon.

Sarah When Damon appeared to try to distract the group, everyone froze and ran for cover.

The engineer told him that the building could explode.

Dee-Dee spotted Sarah’s purse and realized what the real story was. She then hid it from Adam.

Sarah managed to get away, but she felt tempted to see Damon again in the evening, after he suggested he would be alone.

While they shared a steamy smooch, Sarah’s tiny skirt of leather was causing some fans to notice that “it’s getting shorter”.

One person tweeted: “Does Sarah need a belt with that skirt? #corrie.”

One wrote, “Could the skirt be shorter? #Corrie.”

Another wrote: “Sarah is wearing a leather hairband as a skirt on #Corrie.”

Sarah then lied about her meeting with Damon in front of Adam, who was all dolled-up.

Dee Dee showed up to her door, confessing that when Damon and she walked into the Bistro she was already there.

Sarah was told that she is free to do as she pleases, but she must not include her in the plan because she will be lying to Adam.

Sarah, feeling guilty about her decision to meet Damon for the evening, decided instead to spend it with her husband.

Will Sarah and Sarah be able to keep their distance from one another or will Sarah succumb once more to temptation?

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 and ITVX.