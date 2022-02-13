Israeli Filmmaker Ran Tal on Berlinale’s ‘1341 Frames of Love and War’

Ahead of Sunday’s world premiere of documentary “1341 Frames of Love and War,” which plays in Berlinale Special, Variety spoke to Israeli writer/director Ran Tal about the film and its subject, Israeli war photographer Micha Bar-Am.

In some ways “Frames” continues Tal’s interest in Israeli history evident in his previous work, “What If? Ehud Barak on War and Peace,” which centered on the former prime minister of Israel. Bar-Am was born in Berlin in 1930, but grew up in what became Israel, and across a five decade-long career as a photographer he documented many of the major episodes – in particular the wars – in the life of the young country, founded in 1948.

“I wanted to do two films: one about a player in history […] and the second one should be about the witness,” Tal says. The filmmaker got in touch with Bar-Am, who showed him his archive of more than half a million negatives, stored in his basement in Tel Aviv. “It was clear to me immediately that I wanted to spend a lot of time in this basement,” Tal says. “It took me three years to assemble the film.”

Bar-Am and his wife Orna were “very friendly and honest, and opened their hearts, their house and the archive for me, but it took time to build this kind of trust, because I set as one of my conditions that: I want open [access to the] archive and I want to use any image I want. You don’t get to see the film until the end. You need to trust me,” Tal says.

“1341 Frames of Love and War”

Courtesy of Micha Bar-Am

The film is almost entirely composed of the photographs that Bar-Am took over his career, and is accompanied by the conversations Tal had with the couple about the photographs and their recollection of the events and their feelings about them. Alongside the shots of the many military conflicts that Bar-Am covered during his career are intimate images of family life.

By only using Bar-Am’s still images the viewers see events through his eyes, and “see what he saw […] you can understand his mind.”

Bar-Am belonged to the elite group of photographers at Magnum photo agency, formed by Robert Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson among others, and his work appeared in some of the most prestigious titles in the world, including the New York Times, Time magazine, Stern and Paris Match. Unlike the throw-away images of the Instagram era, Bar-Am’s photographs “try to tell you about complicated situations,” Tal says, and he was “inspired by that as a filmmaker.”

The conversations between Bar-Am and his wife Orna add “another layer to the film,” portraying the relationship between the couple. “Orna is very important to the Bar-Am project. Micha is the great artist and has been everywhere, but she is totally part of the game. She was always there: she was picking the photographs, she is the one that is creating the exhibitions many times, responsible for catalogues.” She has strong opinions about the events and ethical issues, so “it was important to have her voice and use these two characters to build new layers” within the film.

“1341 Frames of Love and War”

Courtesy of Micha Bar-Am

The film is principally about the photographer, but Israel itself plays an important role. “I think all my work is, in many ways, about the Israeli story, the Israeli project – to try to understand it from the inside, often from the bottom up,” Tal says. “It is about Micha, it is about photography, it’s about war, it’s about post-trauma, memory, age,” but also about the Israeli experience and history. “It’s not about Israel, but Israel is always there.”

There is a progression in the film from the confidence and optimism of the early decades in Bar-Am’s career, to the doubt and questioning exhibited later, especially concerning the role of the Israel Defense Forces. Eventually, he stopped taking photographs altogether. “It came out in the recording of the talks. I really wanted to understand why he stopped. It is a really dramatic decision for an artist to stop making art, and in Micha’s case to stop taking images.”

Tal is now working on an installation based on the documentary that will open in Tel Aviv in June.