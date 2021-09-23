Isablel & Jacod Roloff Shunned By Netizens For Not Sharing Photos Of Their Baby

Recently, TV Shows Ace shares the news that Jacob Roloff says that he and his wife, Isabel won’t be sharing photos of their baby he arrives. This was in response to a fan comment. In the photo, Isabel Roloff is glowing. While her husband thanks everyone for their friendly comments he says that “none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son.”

It seems like some of the comments only strengthen the first-time parents’ conviction to keep their unborn child’s life private. This isn’t the first time that the couple’s been faced with animosity in the comment section of their social media. Isabel Roloff recently Several comments are listed below.

“It’s a catch 22, you want to receive the accolades and prosperity that comes from living in the public’s eye, but at the same time try to keep ur personal life personal. Then why even post she prego… lol these famous people with egos as big as mars lol”



Unfortunately, the snarky comments don’t stop there. In one exchange in the comment section, a fan tries to stick up for the TLC star by explaining that he shares so many photos of Isabel because he’s proud of her. Then, a comment in response reads, “but not proud of his future kid lol.”

There seems to be a good mix of positive and negative comments about Jacob and Isabel Roloff’s decision not to share photos of their son on social media. These are some of the encouraging comments.

“I don’t blame you. It’s you and your wife’s job to keep your children safe. If that’s not posting him on social media that is your choice. All you two can do is make the best choices for your family.”

“Absolutely understandable. You’re doing what you feel is best for your family. Congrats to you both. @isabelsofiarock looks amazing and so happy! you’re already a wonderful dad. That kid is so lucky.”