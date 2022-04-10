Is Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Streaming or in Theaters?

Sonic the Hedgehog is back — and this time he’s got some new franchise favorites keeping him company.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is now in theaters, two years after the release of the first film, and sees the return of the beloved, super-speedy Sega character (voiced by Ben Schwartz) once again going toe-to-toe with the villainous Doctor Eggman Robotnik (Jim Carrey) … and his new partner, Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). But Sonic has backup too with the arrival of sidekick Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey).

If you’re wondering where to watch “Sonic 2” and when you can watch it streaming at home, read below.

When Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ in Theaters?

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is in theaters nationwide on April 8. You can book tickets and find showtimes in theaters near you on the official website.

Is ‘Sonic 2’ Streaming?

Not yet. Paramount is releasing “Sonic the Hedgehog” exclusively in theaters (and it’s on track for a big opening weekend box office), which means the film is not available to watch on streaming day and date.

Since “Sonic” is distributed by Paramount Pictures, you can expect to see it streaming on Paramount+ about 45 days after theatrical release, which means you can look forward to watching “Sonic 2” at home sometime in late May.

ViacomCBS is taking a “case-by-case” approach to determining the theatrical window for their films. “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Jackass Forever” both had 45-day theatrical windows, while “Scream” had a 52-day window. We’ll update this spot when we get a confirmed streaming release date for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

Paramount Pictures

Where Is ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Streaming?

If you want to watch the 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie on streaming, you can find it on Paramount+ and Epix. It’s also available to rent or purchase on most major digital providers, including Amazon, AppleTV, and Google Play.

Who Is in the Cast — and Which ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Characters Are They Playing?

Returning alongside Schwarz (as Sonic) and Carrey (as Doctor Robotnik) are

James Marsden as Green Hills Sheriff and Sonic’s human friend Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Tom’s wife Maddie, Natasha Rothwell as Maddie’s sister, and Lee Majdoub as Robotnik’s loyal assistant Stone.

For “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Shemar Moore joins the cast, along with Elba as the voice of Knuckles and O’Shaughnessey as the voice of tails.

For more cast and character details, check out ’s guide below.