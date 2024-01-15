Is Sofia Richie dropping a pregnancy ‘clue’ in new Beverly Hills photos with friends?” Unlock the truth now!

Sofia Richie Pregnancy Rumors Sparked by New Photos

Sofia Richie has ignited rumors that she might be expecting her first child after dropping a new clue during her recent outing with friends in Beverly Hills.

Clad in a large overcoat that covered her entire torso and nearly draped down to her knees, the 25-year-old model further fanned the flames of speculation while meeting up with friends for a dinner date in Los Angeles, California.

Speculation about her pregnancy status initially began last week after the model was seen hiding her stomach while out and about.

New Photos Hint at Sofia Richie’s Possible Pregnancy

Despite wearing a black top, brown leather pants, and short-heeled boots, her stomach was barely visible beneath the wool overcoat, as seen in the new images recently released.

Complementing her look with subtle makeup and a braided ponytail, Richie’s appearance has sparked a fresh wave of conjecture, with fans speculating that she could be pregnant with her husband Elliot Grainge’s first child.

Sofia Richie Pregnancy Speculation

Richie and Grainge, a record executive, tied the knot in Italy last year in a picturesque wedding that captivated fans. However, recent outings by Richie, where she was spotted covering up, have led many to believe that there might be a baby on the way.

Notably, during her solo errands in Hollywood last week, the star was seen wearing baggy clothing that completely concealed her stomach.

This came on the heels of her attendance at the Baby 2 Baby Gala with the record executive, where fans believe they spotted subtle hints of a potential pregnancy.

Photographic Clues and Fan Reactions

A photo of Richie and Grainge from the event circulated on TikTok, prompting fans to scrutinize her attire and body language, further fueling the rumor mill. Comments on the social media app were flooded with speculation, with many sharing their thoughts on the possible pregnancy.

Similar reactions were seen in response to photos of Richie at a fashion event in Malibu, California, where sharp-eyed fans believed they spotted a ‘bump,’ adding to the growing anticipation.

While these photographs of Richie are creating quite a stir online, the model and her husband have not officially confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors. Only time will reveal the truth behind the speculations, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter.