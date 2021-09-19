Is RSV life-threatening?

YOU may have heard parents discussing RSV in the playground, and wondered what it is and if it is life-threatening.

Mothers and fathers are warned by health officials to recognize the symptoms of RSV in children.

1 RSV can cause a fever, cough and runny nose Credit: Alamy

RSV cases are higher than typical for this time of year, as well as other bugs.

That’s because Covid lockdowns, in which kids stayed at home, prevented RSV from circulating as it usually would.

When the UK was freed from lockdowns this summer, immunity among children and adults to various bugs was low.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “This winter, we expect levels of common seasonal illnesses such as cold and flu to increase as people mix more and given that fewer people will have built up natural immunity during the pandemic.

“It’s important that we carry on with good hygiene habits that we’ve become used to during the pandemic, in order to protect ourselves and those around us.

“This means washing your hands regularly, using a tissue to catch coughs or sneezes and washing your hands afterwards, and staying away from others if you feel unwell.”

What is RSV?

RSV is a common virus that affects almost all children. It can be found in most children as early as two years of age.

RSV symptoms can be seen in adults and older children. They include a runny nose, cough, and fever.

In July, the positivity rate for RSV (the percentage of people who test positive) reached a peak of around 16%.

It has slowed slightly but experts expect it to rise as winter draws in.

It’s mostly under fives that get the virus.

Are you concerned about it being life-threatening

RSV can be life-threatening in some cases.

Children under 2 years old, particularly those who are born prematurely or have a heart condition, may experience more severe consequences.

RSV can lead to bronchiolitis which is an inflammation of the lower airways that can make it difficult to breathe.

Bronchitis can also be caused by not breastfeeding, smoking and siblings attending school.

Bronchiolitis usually clears up on it’s own after around two weeks, and you can care for your child at home the same way as you would if they had a cold.

However, up to 33% of children who get bronchiolitis in their first year of life must be admitted to the hospital.

The NHS says: “Around one in three children in the UK will develop bronchiolitis during their first year of life. It is most common in babies aged between 3 and 6 months.

“By the age of two, almost all infants will have been infected with RSV and up to half will have had bronchiolitis.”

Bronchitis can start as a common cold-like symptoms, but it can progress to a fever, dry and persistent cough, rapid breathing, wheezing, or high temperatures.

The signs you shouldn’t ignore

Most cases of bronchiolitis are not serious, but see your GP or call NHS 111 if:

You’re worried about your child

2. Your child has taken less than half their usual amount during the last two or three feeds, or they have had a dry nappy for 12 hours or more

3. Your child has a persistent high temperature of 38C or above

4. Your child seems very tired or irritable

5. Your child has not had a wet nappy for 12 hours or more

Dial 999 for an ambulance if:

6. Your baby is having difficulty breathing or is breathing very fast

7. There are long pauses in your baby’s breathing

8. Your baby’s tongue or lips are blue

9. You’re unable to wake your child or, if woken up, they do not stay awake

It’s particularly important to get medical advice if your baby is less than 12 weeks old or they have an underlying health condition, the NHS says.

Although it is not common for children to require hospital treatment for bronchiolitis in childhood, they can become very severe quickly.

Each week, 100 to 240 people are admitted to hospital for RSV. In addition, 15 are taken to ICU. Most, if not all of these cases are under five years old.

According to the Oxford Vaccine Group, RSV is responsible for around 83 deaths annually in children and adolescents. The majority of these deaths are in infants.

Lord Bethell, Health Minister, has shared his heartbreaking story of watching his eight-week-old daughter battle RSV.

He said: “The image of her tiny body plugged into those machines and gasping for air will not leave me. I wouldn’t wish those moments on anyone.

“I urge all parents and carers to be alert to the signs of RSV, particularly amongst young children. It’s a nasty bug, so watch out for it.”

A virus similar COVID-19 is running rampant in young children after social distancing reduces immunity