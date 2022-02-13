Is Prince Charles Really Going To Banish Prince Andrew From Windsor Castle?

Prince Charles has reportedly ordered his embattled younger brother Prince Andrew to keep “out of the line of sight” and to stay away from Windsor Castle as he prepares to stand trial in his sexual assault case in the United States. Central Recorder reports that the future king felt like Andrew should lay low and “warned” him not to go near Windsor, where he was photographed in cars, riding horses, and doing leisurely activities over the summer (via the Daily Mail).

“Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle,” a royal source told the outlet. The source added that Andrew would eventually “be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the royal family.” However, Andrew has reportedly made it clear that he does not intend to become an unknown in the royal family.

Charles’ latest move comes after he reportedly voiced his intention to streamline the monarchy. Per Vanity Fair, Charles wanted to distance Andrew from “the firm” in order to save the monarchy from any more humiliation. Well, it looks like Charles has gotten his wish with Andrew having disappeared from Windsor Castle as of late.