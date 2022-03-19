Is Pixar’s new movie streaming?

Growing up brings many challenges, including big feelings. You might like “Inside Out,” Pixar’s latest project “Turning Red”This article focuses on the right of passage and how parents pass it onto their children, as well as children going through mental and physical changes.

Director Domee Schi (“Bao”() is the first female filmmaker to have a solo directing credit for a Pixar feature. This breaks yet another barrier in Hollywood’s diversity. This Pixar feature film is also set in Canada. It increases the number films that star a central Asian actor.

The film also features brand new songs written by brother and sister Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Both parents and children are likely looking for information about how to monitor their children’s behavior. “Turning Red,”They are all available below.

What is the right time? ‘Turning Red’ Premiere?

“Turning Red”It was released on Friday, March 11.

Will ‘Turning Red’Are you streaming or watching in theaters?

“Turning Red”Once the film is released on March 11, it will only be available on Disney+. The film won’t be shown in cinemas. It will only be available on Disney+.

Who is in the ‘Turning Red’ Cast?

Rosalie Chiang voices Meilin, the main character. Sandra Oh voices Meilin’s mother Ming.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan voices one of Meilin’s friends Priya, and Ava Morse voices Miriam. Other familiar voices include that of James Hong, whose previous animated work includes voicing Mr. Ping, Po the Panda’s dad, in the “Kung Fu Panda” films. Jordan Fisher voices Robaire and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish’s brother) voices Jesse — both of whom are members of Mei’s favorite boy band 4*Town. Josh Levi is Aaron Z. Topher Ngo voices Aaron T. Grayson Villanueva voices Tae.

What Is It? ‘Turning Red’ About”?

“Turning Red”As Meilin Lee grows up, follow her. Ming, her mother, is a strict and controlling presence in her life. She always demands that she be better and improve her mannerisms. In the film Mei enters puberty. While all the hormones, big emotions and overwhelming emotions are manageable by themselves, Mei becomes too excited and transforms into a furry red panda when she gets too excited.

Where can I watch more Pixar movies?

Disney+ includes a Pixar tab with the most recent Pixar projects “Soul” (2020), “Luca” (2021), “Onward”(2020) and past classics “Cars” (2006), “The Incredibles” (2004) “Finding Nemo” (2003), “A Bug’s Life”(1998) “Coco” (2017).

You can stream the entire Pixar library on Disney+ right now.