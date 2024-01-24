Is Amy Duggar Pregnant Again? Fans Speculate as She Conceals Her Bump in Baggy Shirt

Is Amy Duggar Pregnant? Fans Speculate as She Hides Her Stomach in New Video

Social media has been buzzing with speculation as Amy Duggar covers her stomach in a new video, prompting fans to question whether or not she is pregnant. The Counting On alum shared a clip on her Instagram Stories and expertly concealed her torso, leaving fans to wonder if she’s expecting baby number two.

Amy Duggar Conceals Stomach in New Video Amid Growing Speculation

In the post, fans noticed that Amy Duggar, who has a son named Daxton with her husband Dillon King, was careful to keep her stomach hidden in a new video filmed inside her $559,000 Arkansas mansion. With rumors of her pregnancy spreading since October, fans can’t help but wonder if there’s any truth to the growing speculation.

Social Media Reactions and Controversy

The post comes in the midst of increasing speculation from fans, as many have pointed out that Amy has been sharing photos and videos of herself in baggy clothes or only from the chest up. The internet was buzzing with comments from fans, both speculating on her possible pregnancy and criticizing her parenting. Interestingly, another fan also criticized Amy, commenting that her son is a “holy terror” and implying that she doesn’t handle parenting well.

Amy’s Unconventional Parenting Style and Backlash from Critics

As the rebel niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Amy has been open about her parenting choices that go against traditional Duggar family rules. The Duggar family is known for homeschooling their children and implementing a strict approach to parenting. In contrast, Amy has opposed these methods and has spoken out about beliefs in child-rearing, emphasizing the importance of letting her child roam free and explore.

Fan Speculation and Amy Duggar’s Ongoing Controversy with the Duggar Family

Amy’s social media activity has left fans wondering whether she may be expecting her second child, as she continues to obscure her stomach from view. The ongoing speculation, combined with her outspoken nature and unconventional parenting, has kept Amy Duggar in the spotlight, causing a stir within and beyond the Duggar family.

