Ireland Baldwin Shares She Was Raped, Had an Abortion

Taylor Swift & More Celebrities React After Roe v. Wade Decision

Warning: This article contains sexual assault.

Ireland Baldwin is sharing some of her most personal experiences.

Two days after the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, the 26-year-old opened up about being raped while “completely unconscious” as a teenager.

“It changed the course of my life,” Baldwin said in a TikTok video. “I never told anyone at the time, not for years. The only person who knew was a nurse that treated me shortly after. I didn’t even tell my own boyfriend at the time, not my parents, no one. I kept that secret inside of me for years, and because I did, it caused a lot of hurt and a lot of pain to me and to people I love.”

At the time, Baldwin said she “harbored so much pain and so much guilt” and began to feel as though she had lost control of her life. “I drank a lot more. I partied a lot more,” she continued. “I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships and friendships. I pretty much just did everything I could to distract myself.”