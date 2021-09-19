iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 – what’s the difference?

APPLE has finally revealed the iPhone 13 series.

We’ve compared the new iPhones to the slightly older iPhone 12 series to help you decide if it is worth upgrading.

2 The iPhone 13 comes in a new pink colour and has a noticeable diagonal dual rear camera Credit: Rex

2 The iPhone 12 has a vertical dual camera design Credit: Getty

Design

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 look pretty similar at first glance.

The rear dual camera design of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 is not straight, but it’s more diagonal.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in Pink and Blue, Midnight and Starlight, as well as Product Red.

This pink color is new, and you won’t find an iPhone 12 in it.

Things are more identical to the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max when it comes to iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max and Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and Pro Max have a new Sierra Blue that is lighter than the iPhone 12 Pro’s Pacific Blue.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 120Hz screens, which is a big leap in display quality compared to the 60Hz displays of the iPhone 12.

All iPhones are the same in size.

Camera

The iPhone 13 has new sensors powering its 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra wide camera.

All iPhone 13 models have improved low-light photo performance.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has new ultra-wide lenses. They also have the ability to reduce camera shaking.

These new models are said to have improved close-up shots and a Dolby Vision HDR Cinematic mode.

Battery

The iPhone 13 models all have larger batteries than their iPhone 12 predecessors.

iPhone 13 users should experience 2.5 hours more battery life per day than iPhone 12 users.

iPhone 13 Mini users should experience 1.5 hours of battery life compared to iPhone 12 mini users.

iPhone 13 Pro Max users should experience 2.5 hours more battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro should have 1.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Price

Last but definitely not least, we have to consider the price of the iPhone 13 compared to the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 starts at $799/£779 but you could pay slightly less if you get the iPhone 13 mini for $699/£679.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999/£949 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099/£1,049.

The iPhone 13 series’ launch prices in the US are the exact same as the iPhone 12 series.

However, in the UK, the new iPhone’s have each been priced at around £20 less.

The iPhone 13 is now available, and prices for the iPhone 12 may drop. This could allow you to score a bargain.

Pre-orders for any iPhone 13 device are possible starting September 17.

