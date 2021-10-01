With its new function, the iPhone 13 has beaten every smartphone on the market, even Samsung.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has the ‘best smartphone display in the world’, according to experts.

Super Retina XDR display is the highlight of the most expensive iPhone in the iPhone 13 range.

The 6.7-inch screen has a Super Retina XDR display

Display technology expert DisplayMatehas made claims about the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen.

ProMotion technology can also be found on the handset’s screen of 6.7 inches.

DisplayMate’s Dr Raymond Soneira said that the device was thoroughly tested.

Soneira said: “The iPhone 13 Pro Max has many major and important state-of-the-art display performance enhancements, features and functions, including setting many new Display Performance Records.”

Features like colour accuracy, viewing angle, image quality, brightness, screen reflectance and visible screen resolution were all tested.

DisplayMate gave the iPhone 13 Pro Max its highest overall assessment rating.

This means that it outperformed other Android and iPhone devices.

It was given an “A+” and the Best Smartphone Display award by the smartphone display experts.

Each screen feature tested was given a “very good to excellent” rating.

Six of the tested features were given a “visually indistinguishable from perfect” rating.

This included the display’s colour accuracy.

Soneira concluded: “The iPhone 13 Pro Max joins the very select Top Tier of Smartphone Displays which all provide Close to Text Book Perfect Calibration Accuracy and Performance that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect, so they all received and maintain Concurrent DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Awards.”

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? Do you want to discover the hidden features in social media apps? We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How do I change my Facebook password

How do I make a TikTok duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble, a dating app?

How do I test my broadband internet speeds?

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Excited Apple customers queue for launch of iPhone 13

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty Vanguard.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.