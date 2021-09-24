iPhone 13 buyers RAGE as pre-orders suddenly ‘delayed’ in US and UK

APPLE fans are raging after their iPhone 13 pre-orders were mysteriously “delayed”.

Mobile networks including EE, AT&T, Sky, Vodafone and Three have been named by irate tweeters – and several apologies have been issued.

7 iPhone 13 buyers are angry about delays Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

7 Some customers say they were given little notice of delays Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

The iPhone 13 is available today, but it’s been available to pre-order since last Friday.

Pre-ordering a new iPhone is a great way to make sure it arrives on launch day.

Irate customers took to Twitter to complain about delays in their orders.

One customer complained, “Very disappointed with EE.

“My pre-ordered Apple iPhone 13 expected today has been delayed.”

EE took responsibility and replied: “We’re sorry that there was a delay with the new phone. We understand this frustrates.

“This is due to a technical error following high demand for the new iPhone 13.”

It’s a similar story in America – the home of the iPhone.

A frustrated customer wrote: “Once again AT&T scams customers.

“Accepts release day iPhone 13 order, says it will arrive on the 24th.

They claim it will arrive on the 23rd of this month at 6pm, but that it has been delayed by a week.

“Are their logistics that terrible or do they simply lie?”

We’ve asked EE, AT&T, Sky, Vodafone and Three for comment and will update this story with any response.

It is not clear how many customers have been affected by the delays.

Ordering models now could mean that you will have to wait until November for your delivery.

The same situation is happening in the UK and the US, indicating the widespread demand for Apple’s new gadget.

In the US, the iPhone 13 Mini ships in 5 to 7 days.

You could have to wait until November to get your delivery if you order models today.

This is the same story in the US as it is in the UK, indicating the high demand for Apple’s shiny new device.

The iPhone 13 Mini ships in the US within 5 to 7 business day.

7 Frustrated buyers were hoping to get the iPhone 13 sooner rather than later Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

7 Some iPhone 13 buyers have complained that they haven’t had enough communication Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

7 Some buyers claim the delays are lengthy Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

7 The iPhone 13 is clearly very popular Image Credits: Twitter / Central Recorder

iPhone buyers flock to stores

Pre-orders might be delayed, but Apple Stores are still an option for people who want an iPhone 13 today.

Kwame Pamboe, a 33-year-old Apple fan, has purchased an iPhone 13 at Apple’s London flagship store.

Central Recorder told him that this was his first Apple launch event. He was allowed to enter after waiting outside for just three minutes.

Kwame stated that he preferred the 13 to the Pro models because he doesn’t use the iPhone’s camera as much.

Kwame also liked the range of colours available.

7 Kwame, 33, bagged an iPhone 13 after queuing for just three minutes outside of Apple’s flagship store in London Image Credits: Ray Collins

Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news

Keep up-to-date on Apple stories

Get the latest on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Best Phone and Gadget tips and hacks Looking for tips and hacks for your phone? You want to discover the hidden features in social media apps? We have you covered… How to get your deleted Instagram photos back

How to track someone on Google Maps

How can I increase my Snapchat score?

How do I change my Facebook password

How do I make a TikTok duet?

Here’s how to see if your Gmail has been hacked

How can I change my Amazon Alexa voice in seconds?

What is Bumble dating app?

How do I check my broadband internet speed

Here’s how to find your Sky TV remote in SECONDS

Apple reveals NEW iPhone 13 at California launch event

In other news, check out our iPhone 13 review and iPhone 13 Pro review.

Take a look at the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo that can clean your house and cook you dinner.

Find out about the wildly impressive Panasonic 65HZ1000 TV, which makes most tellies look rubbish.

Read our complete guide to Call of Duty 2021.

And Dell’s Alienware R10 Ryzen Edition is a gaming PC powerhouse that crushes both the new consoles.

We will pay you for your stories! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?