iOS 15 release date – HUGE free iPhone update coming next week

APPLE’S new iOS 15 software is finally about to be released to the public.

The tech giant announced iOS 15 back in June and said it would be released sometime during “fall 2021”.

1 iOS 15 will be avaliable to download in a few days Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

iOS 15 release date

Apple has since confirmed that iOS 15 will be avaliable to download on September 20.

iPhone users should update to iOS 14.8, as it was recently released to fix a bug that could allow spyware to infect your device.

iOS 15 features

One new iOS 15 features is called Focus and it’s a tool that enables users to set different notification preferences depending on what they’re doing.

Based on your current status, you can select whether the phone vibrates, makes a sound, or not.

You’ll be able to use a new menu to select if you’re driving, working, sleeping or a custom status of your choosing.

The menu will be shown on the updated lock screen and in Control Centre, the iPhone and iPad’s menu for quickly getting to settings.

Focus will notify your iMessage contacts about your status, letting them know why they aren’t responding to your texts.

Major iMessage updates

Apple is also working on major updates to iMessage that will make it more like a social media platform, like WhatsApp.

It’s making it easier for you to interact with and manage the news articles and photos that your friends share via the app.

Apple Photos and Apple news will be able to store content only that has been shared by your friends.

A number of the company’s other apps, such as Wallet, Safari, Apple Maps and Health, are also getting minor improvements.

FaceTime will allow you to blur the background of your videos, for example.

The effect will be similar to the Portrait mode that is available on most recent iPhones.

Apple Wallet will allow you to upload your passport and drivers license, allowing you to check in at airports, for example, using your iPhone.

Apple has also unveiled a new feature that makes it easier for friends to see what you are listening to and watching.

Called “Share Play”, it allows you to listen to music or watch a streaming app with members of a call, with the video synced up for all users.

Notifications have a new look. They will be organized into a helpful group called Notification Summary.

Apple will use AI for determining which notifications are the most important. You can set which time of day you’d like to be reminded to read them.

Apple regularly releases software updates to iOS, the operating-system that powers the iPhone.

Apple releases software updates for iOS, which include security fixes and bug fixes. The downloads also contain new features that Apple engineers are working on.

In other news, Apple has finally revealed the new iPhone 13 series.

Apple Watch 7 was also revealed.

