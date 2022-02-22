‘Inventing Anna’ Details and References You May Have Missed

'Inventing Anna' Details and References You May Have Missed
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Anna’s boyfriend Chase seems to have been inspired by a real-life app developer.

Julia Garner and Saamer Usmani on "Inventing Anna."

Julia Garner and Saamer Usmani on “Inventing Anna.”

Aaron Epstein/Netflix


On “Inventing Anna,” Anna’s boyfriend is named Chase Sikorski, an up-and-comer in the tech world who’s working on an app called Wake that catalogs dreams. Chase is played on the show by Saamer Usmani. 

The real-life Sorokin’s boyfriend was never mentioned by name in the New York magazine article, however, and was referred to by Pressler only as “a futurist on the TED-Talks circuit who’d been profiled in The New Yorker.”

Many speculate that Sorokin’s real-life boyfriend (and likely the inspiration for Chase on “Inventing Anna”) was an app developer named Hunter Lee Soik, who did, in fact, give a TED talk in 2013, and was profiled by the New Yorker the same year. 

Much like the character Chase, Soik was born in Asia and adopted by a couple in the Midwest, per the New Yorker profile. He also was working on an app that kept track of users’ dreams, called Shadow. 

Latest News

Previous articleBBC Studios Signs LorraineBurgess,Former MD Of Idris Elba’s Green Door

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact