Intriguing Breakdown: Unraveling the Drama Between RHOC Stars Alexis and Meghan

“Meghan King’s Jaw-Dropping Revelations About Alexis Bellino’s Relationship with Shannon Beador’s Ex on ‘RHOC'”

John and Alexis’s relationship has undeniably thrown a wrench in Shannon’s life, as she’s been embroiled in legal and personal battles with Alexis on and off the set of RHOC. However, to Shannon’s relief, she has a staunch supporter in another former ‘Real Housewife,’ Meghan King.

In January 2024, Meghan candidly shared her thoughts on Alexis and John’s relationship. While Meghan claims she’s not picking sides, it seems her friendship with Alexis may be strained after her comments about Alexis’s new beau.

During a recent appearance on ‘Show the Shot or Take the Shot,’ Meghan decided to dish the tea. She revealed the content of her “last text” to Alexis, informing her that she thinks John is love bombing her.

Meghan alleged that John’s behavior towards Alexis is indicative of love bombing — a toxic tactic of emotional manipulation. She expressed concern over John’s previous social media activities and labeled it as a “red flag.”

Despite her reservations about Alexis and Shannon’s romantic partners, Meghan asserts she has not taken sides. Instead, she’s chosen to support both friends and remains neutral.

While Meghan wants to maintain neutrality, it appears that the issues between Alexis and Shannon will persist. Reports suggest that Alexis has been offered a chance to return to RHOC, with her relationship with John being one of the reasons attributed to her potential return.