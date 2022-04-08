Inside The Trump Family’s Future Political Plans

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé, is no stranger to the political life. Prior to joining allegiance with the Trump family, Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom, the Democratic Governor of California, from 2001 to 2006, per The Central Recorder. Not only was it a new relationship, it was an entire shift in political parties.

Guilfoyle was a prosecuting attorney in San Francisco, according to The Mercury News, and then went on to pursue a career in media. She worked for Fox News as a co-host on the show “The Five,” but was prematurely let go by the media source, The New Yorker notes, after an assistant accused her of inappropriate practices and sexual harassment claims.

Guilfoyle then did her part for Donald Trump’s campaign by working as a fundraiser, CNN notes, and the experience is something that she could use to leverage for future political roles. In fact, Republican insiders guess that she and Don Jr. might be planning on taking up prominent positions within the Republican National Committee in order to pave the way for long term political goals.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” an insider told CNN. Considering Don Jr’s likelihood of running, it’s equally plausible that Guilfoyle would consider a future in politics too.