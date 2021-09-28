Inside the Rise and Fall of YouTube Star Nikocado Avocado

Nikocado Avocado is a 28-year-old YouTube star known for extreme eating videos.

This YouTuber is well-known for his emotionally turbulent videos.

YouTubers were enraged by accusations made by another creator in December 2019.

Nicholas Perry, Nikocado Avocado’s real name, denied these claims.

Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado to his over 3 million YouTube subscribers across his various channels, has made a name for himself in the extreme-eating vlogger community.

Perry has been captivated by YouTube’s attention since 2016, when he ate entire fast-food menus, often accompanied with his pet parrot. He is known as a mukbanger, someone who posts videos of themselves eating or binging large amounts of food online.

The 28-year-old posted a video nearly every day in 2020. His long-running feud with YouTubers, during which he was accused of abusive behavior in a collaboration clip, attracted attention. Perry’s controversial response videos in the wake of the accusation had subscribers — and an entire YouTube community — concerned.

Perry continues to post outrageous videos and stunts, creating a large following for his controversies.

Perry stated in a September video that he had suffered three broken ribs while filming and was currently bedridden.

Here’s more about the creator.