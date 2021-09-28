Inside the Rise and Fall of YouTube Star Nikocado Avocado

- Nikocado Avocado is a 28-year-old YouTube star known for extreme eating videos.
- This YouTuber is well-known for his emotionally turbulent videos.
- YouTubers were enraged by accusations made by another creator in December 2019.
- Nicholas Perry, Nikocado Avocado’s real name, denied these claims.
Nicholas Perry, known as Nikocado Avocado to his over 3 million YouTube subscribers across his various channels, has made a name for himself in the extreme-eating vlogger community.
Perry has been captivated by YouTube’s attention since 2016, when he ate entire fast-food menus, often accompanied with his pet parrot. He is known as a mukbanger, someone who posts videos of themselves eating or binging large amounts of food online.
The 28-year-old posted a video nearly every day in 2020. His long-running feud with YouTubers, during which he was accused of abusive behavior in a collaboration clip, attracted attention. Perry’s controversial response videos in the wake of the accusation had subscribers — and an entire YouTube community — concerned.
Perry continues to post outrageous videos and stunts, creating a large following for his controversies.
Perry stated in a September video that he had suffered three broken ribs while filming and was currently bedridden.
