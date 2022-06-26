Inside Sabrina Carpenter And Joey King’s Friendship

Though Sabrina Carpenter and Joey King are relatively young in Hollywood, their friendship makes up a significant part of their lives. While attending the same charity event, King told Wired Carpenter introduced herself. “We don’t know why it took us so long to become as close as we are now,” King said, revealing they’d only see each other about “once a year” prior.

As of 2020, King said she was very close with Carpenter for about five years but the two knew each other for almost ten years. Carpenter even made a cameo in King’s video interview for Rolling Stone. During the recording, King said that she had messages on her phone from Carpenter that said, “I love you.” And for official joint appearances, King appeared alongside her friend in Carpenter’s music video for her song “Sue Me.” Carpenter also revealed that she would love to appear in the same movie as King and become a Gen Z version of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. “It will be fun when it happens,” Carpenter guaranteed to PopBuzz about a joint project with King.

The two might spend a little less time together because in 2022, King posted about her engagement to director Steven Piet. Among the comments, Carpenter showed her support while still joking with her friend by saying, “Still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys” (via Just Jared).