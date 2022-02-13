Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s First Week With Baby Boy Wolf

The insider said that the family has been spending the majority of their time at Kylie’s home and that “Travis has been helping Kylie a lot,” adding that the rapper is “very involved and present through it all.”

“Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him,” the insider said, “but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family.”

Earlier this week, in a remote U.K. radio interview, Caitlyn Jenner gushed about meeting Wolf, her 19th grandchild. She added, “Kylie, she did a great job.”