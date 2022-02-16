Inside Jeffree Star’s Relationship With the Kardashian-Jenner Family

March 2019 was filled with drama between Star and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.





Jeffree Star called out Khloe Kardashian on March 1, 2019.



In the midst of a cheating scandal between Khloe Kardashian, her on-again off-again partner Tristan Thompson, and Kylie’s former friend Jordyn Woods, Star used social media to voice his opinion on the situation.

“Learn to co-parent on a healthy level and stop acting like your man isn’t trash either,” Star wrote in response to a tweet written by Khloe. “Thank you, now shut the f— up. – The World.”

He then claimed “the whole entire town” of Calabasas, California, knew Woods and Thompson had “been hooking up for at least a few months,” and added that “the rest of the world is now being played by lies. Nothing new lol.”

“I don’t need to say ‘allegedly’ because I only speak facts,” Star wrote on Twitter at the time.

He also shared a video about Khloe, Thompson, and Woods on Snapchat, saying “we gotta all as people stop giving a f— about these idiots.” He also called Thompson “a cheating, lying, piece of s—,” and said “for some reason, Khloe don’t really want to acknowledge that – you can’t blame EVERYTHING on Jordyn, miss thing.”