Incarcerated New Jersey Serial Killer Suspected of Additional Murder

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, convicted in 2021 for murdering three women, is now being charged with killing a teenager, according to North Jersey.com

Wheeler-Weaver murdered his first known victim in September 2016, and is suspected of killing 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia shortly after, according to the publication.

Doumbia’s family said she was last seen leaving their home on October 7, according to a press release from the prosecutor.

The prosecutor’s office says online records from Wheeler-Weaver’s cellphone show his varied communication with his victims and his plans. This included that Doumbia had been in contact with Wheeler-Weaver, as he had solicited her for sex, according to North Jersey.com.

Wheeler-Weaver picked Doumbia up from her neighborhood before taking her to an abandoned carriage house in Orange to murder her and conceal her body, according to the publication.

The teen was reported missing, but the case went cold until over two years later when a body was found inside the carriage house.

According to the prosecutor’s office, positively identifying the body as Doumbia’s took another two-and-a-half years.

Wheeler-Weaver’s known attacks followed a pattern throughout 2016, where he kidnapped and raped at least three women. His victims include Joann Brown, Sarah Butler, and Robin West. Wheeler-Weaver set the location where he left West on fire, only to return to watch the firefighters attempt to put the fire out, according to the outlet.

Tiffany Taylor said she was another target of Wheeler-Weaver’s, and shared her experience with the outlet, recounting her kidnapping, strangling, and rape. Taylor says she was able to escape.

Wheeler-Weaver was sentenced to 160 years in prison in 2021 on 11 different counts, one including attempted murder for Weaver.

The other charges included murder and desacration of a body in connection with the victims, according to WHIO. His arraignment for the alleged murder of Doumbia has not been scheduled, according to the Katherine Carter, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office.