In Pictures: Husbands take their wives for a ride in the marriage stakes
By Tom O'Brien
In
William Shakespeare’s adage that the course of true love never did run smooth was proved during the UK Wife Carrying Race.

Competitors in Dorking teamed up for the event that sees husbands carry their better halves over a series of obstacles including some passion-dousing buckets of cold water.

However, grit and determination helped them make it to the finish line.

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022Competitors doubled up in their bid for glory (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022But the course of true love never did run smooth (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022The husbands did the leg work (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

A variety of techniques were employed by the competing couples as they sought to keep up with the Jones’s and anyone else in the race.

Bales of hay and buckets of water proved the old adage about marriage being an obstacle course.

Couples ran the gauntlet (Steve Parsons/PA)Couples ran the gauntlet (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022Alex Bone and Millie Barnham had different perspectives on the race (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022The competing couples faced a drenching (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022Those who say marriage is an obstacle race were proven right (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022Different couples tried different approaches to the race (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

UK Wife Carrying Race 2022Nothing could douse the enthusiasm of the competitors (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images – Steve Parsons

For better or worse, the competitors made it to the finish.

