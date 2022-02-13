In Hawaii, Blinken Aims for a United Front With Allies on North Korea

HONOLULU — Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and the foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan on Saturday presented a unified front against North Korea’s recent missile tests, which the country has been conducting at its fastest rate in years.

“I think it is clear to all of us that the D.P.R.K. is in a phase of provocation,” Mr. Blinken said at a news conference in Honolulu after an afternoon of meetings. He said the three countries would “continue to hold the D.P.R.K. accountable,” using an abbreviation for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

But all three officials said their governments were open to talks with the North, even as they condemned the recent tests. “We reaffirmed that diplomacy and dialogue with North Korea is more important than ever,” Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong of South Korea said.

Mr. Blinken’s appearance with Mr. Chung and Yoshimasa Hayashi, the foreign minister of Japan, was meant to be a signal moment in the Biden administration’s efforts to defuse a potential crisis with North Korea.